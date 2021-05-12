A few stray showers will linger in the East

After showers and a few isolated thunderstorms moved into portions of north-central Montana yesterday, today expect mostly dry conditions aside from in eastern Montana; a few stray showers will linger during the afternoon. Skies will start sunny, and by early afternoon, a little more clouds will begin to roll in. A minor disturbance will kick off a few rain showers in western Montana tonight. That system will track eastward and rain showers will fall in portions of west-central and southwest Montana during the overnight hours into Thursday. Today's high temperatures will warm close to average.

Thursday early morning rain showers will move across the state. Scattered showers will fall in southcentral Montana. Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the work week. The highs will climb into the 60s and low 70s.

Friday, another spring storm will roll in and bring another chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The high temperatures will top out in the 60s and low 70s.

Heading into the weekend, a few showers will linger on Saturday, and a ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast on Sunday. The state will end the week with daytime highs climbing into the 70s and low 80s.

Warm and sunny conditions will stick around into Monday. The high temperatures will trend again in the 70s and low to mid-80s.

Happy Hump Day.

A.R. 😊