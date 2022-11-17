A Flurry of Activity

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues through Wednesday evening.

The snow is really coming down across parts of Montana as another shot of arctic air is moving in. Single digit temperatures and subzero wind chill values are likely for a lot of the state by Thursday morning. The accumulation looks like a possible 1-3" in the lower elevations and as much as 6" in the mountains. Snow will be heaviest into the night but start to ease up through the early morning hours on Thursday. A few snow showers along with some stubborn clouds may hang tough through the morning. Most areas will see some sunshine by at least the afternoon. Thursday's highs generally between 5 and 15 above zero. Wind chill values may be as cold as -20 to -30, especially across eastern Montana where the wind will be stronger. This arctic airmass does not appear to linger for a long period, rather it will start to modify on Friday. A chinook wind will develop and push the cold air out. Some blowing snow may be an issue over the mountain passes and across the plains. Highs will be near 20 in the valleys and mountains on Friday, but the plains will warm up closer to 30 under mostly sunny skies. This weekend will be mostly sunny with moderating temperatures into the 20s and 30s for most areas. A strong wind will blow across the plains and passes. Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will rise into the 30s and 40s, almost average. Next week is Thanksgiving, and right now there does not appear to be any large storm that would affect travelers at the beginning of the holiday here in Montana. Temperatures look close to average but there will be a pretty strong wind over the plains and along the Continental Divide and the Rocky Mountain Front. There may be a few snow showers and light precipitation Tuesday and Wednesday, but steadier precipitation will fall more west of the Continental Divide.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist