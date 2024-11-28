A Happy Thanksgiving Weatherwise

Happy Thanksgiving! Besides a little light snow and some seasonably cold temperatures, the weather will be pretty pleasant for the holiday and the weekend. Although a little light snow is expected it is not enough to warrant any watches, warnings or advisories. But because of the recent cold, the light snow should stick to the frozen ground. A weak disturbance will move down from Canada after dark with areas of light snow Wednesday evening into Thanksgiving morning. There may be enough snow to coat the ground again with up to 1-2" in the mountains. Any snow will come to an end in the morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures the rest of the day. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s north, to the 30s farther south. Friday will have scattered snow showers with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 10s and 20s. Saturday will be partly cloudy with light wind and highs in the 10s to near 30. A pattern change is likely to develop on Sunday as a ridge of high pressure builds across the West making for warmer and drier conditions into the start of December.

Have a great holiday,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist