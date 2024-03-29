A Hoppy & Sloppy Easter

It's Easter Weekend and the weather will be an issue for some areas more than others as snow, clouds and cool temperatures persist. A large storm system will move into California and then across the southern Rockies through the holiday weekend. Heavier precipitation will fall south of Montana, but there will be unsettled weather across Big Sky Country into Easter Sunday. Saturday will on the cloudier side with scattered snow showers. Any accumulation in the lower elevations will be very light, the mountains could see an inch or two. Highs will be below average in the 30s to around 40. Easter Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a few showers of rain and snow scattered about. Some places will be dry and any showers should be brief. The holiday will not be washed out unless you're in southern Montana. Southern and southeast Montana will have steadier snow, along with most of Wyoming. Monday is the first of April and the weather will turn warm and dry through Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s to around 70. A strong cold front will blast through the state on Wednesday with showers and a few thunderstorms. Behind that front will be much colder air with a likelihood of rain mixing with and changing to snow on Thursday and Friday. Colder temperatures with the chance of significant accumulating snow is possible that first weekend of April.

Happy Easter,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist