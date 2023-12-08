A Little Snowy Through Monday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for the East Glacier area and the Rocky Mountain Front from Saturday through Sunday afternoon.

Snow will fly this weekend into early next week but different areas of the state will have snow at different times. At first the snow will develop west of the Divide, a little snow will fall across central Montana Saturday night, and then more widespread snow will fly across central and western Montana on Monday. The first storm will approach late Saturday evening with afternoon increasing clouds and some snow in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be a windy day with highs in the 30s and 40s. There will be snow in the western mountains and perhaps a few isolated showers across central Montana. A cold front and wave of low pressure will move through western and central Montana on Monday with light snow likely and a light accumulation of up to a couple inches in the lower elevations. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. High pressure will move in for Tuesday with clearing skies. Wednesday through Saturday look mild and dry as another ridge of high pressure moves in for most of the West.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist