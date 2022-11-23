A Little Storm Baking in the Oven

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northwest Montana and the higher terrain of central and southwest Montana through Wednesday.

Wednesday is one of the biggest travel days of the year and a minor storm system will spread some snow and wind. While the mountain passes may get a little slippery, this will not be a major storm that really hampers travel. This storm is already moving through western Montana where light snow is beginning to increase. Some snow will fall in the mountains tonight into Wednesday morning. During the day on Wednesday, there will be some snow in the mountains with a mix of rain and snow showers in the lower elevations. Precipitation will not be heavy, but there could be a coating of snow over the road surfaces on the mountain passes. Precipitation will be more widespread through the morning, diminishing through the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40. The wind will pick up as the storm moves out. Thanksgiving will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies. There will be a strong wind across the plains and over the mountain passes, but the valleys will have calm conditions. Highs will top out in the 30s in the western valleys, but 40s across the plains. Friday will be even warmer with highs in the 40s and 50s. A weak cold front will move through on Saturday with just a few mountain snow showers. Highs will cool back down into the 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of some snow developing late. Sunday traveling will be better earlier in the day. Monday and Tuesday will revert back to the cold and snowy pattern with highs dropping and a chance of snow for much of the state. Be safe in your travels.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist