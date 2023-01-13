A Lucky Friday the 13th

It's Friday the 13! Oh no! The superstitious day may end up being the warmest day in January 2023. A big storm out in the eastern Pacific will create a broad southerly flow across the West and Montana. This will push temperatures up into the 40s and 50s for most of Montana. The northeast corner may hold in the 30s, but that's significantly warmer than recent conditions. Another "blip" on the radar could happen Friday night into early Saturday morning with a wave of light snow, light rain and light freezing rain. Parts of north-central Montana have had two separate freezing rain events in the last week. Friday night into Saturday morning could have another light icing event. That minor system will move out by Saturday afternoon but things could be slick early in the day. This weekend is the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday and quiet weather will start to change a bit. After the Saturday system, cooler temperatures will move in with increasing clouds on Sunday. Highs will be more in the 30s. Another wave of low pressure will move into the state for Monday. Widespread light snow or flurries are likely but a significant accumulation is unlikely. Up to 1-2" is possible with highs in the 20s and 30s. Another front with a snow showers is possible late next week with more snow the following weekend. The end of January looks more like the way January should be.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist