A-May-Zing

It's the final few days of April with May beginning next week, and this stretch of weather will be beautiful and very different from so far this spring. Friday will begin the stretch of warmer and drier weather that will continue into the weekend and all the way into the start of May. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s, wind will be light. Saturday will be cooler across far northeast Montana with highs in the 50s and 60s there. Far western Montana will approach 80. In between temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s. Everywhere will be mostly sunny. Sunday will be warm across most of the state with highs in the 70s. There will still be a few 60s over far eastern Montana and a few 80s near Missoula. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible late in the day across western Montana with one or two on the Continental Divide. Monday is the first of May and much warmer temperatures in the 70s should continue for most of the week. Mountain snowpack will really start to melt and flooding will be a concern. Toward the end of the week and the first weekend in May, temperatures will cool off a bit with an increase in showers and storms.

Cheers!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist