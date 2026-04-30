A-May-Zing Day for a Parade

The first day of May is Vigilante Day in Helena, and the weather will be absolutely a-may-zing across the state. Skies will be mostly sunny with temperatures topping out mainly in the 70s for highs. The wind will be light. The first weekend of May will have a lot of sunshine and continued warmth, but a few thunderstorms are possible. A weak disturbance will kick off a few isolated thunderstorms on Saturday, mainly over and near the mountains. Most places will be dry. Sunday will have a few isolated thunderstorms again, but most places will be dry. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, and most areas will have lows above the freezing point. Overnight lows should stay above freezing for most areas through the weekend. Somewhat cooler air will move in on Monday with highs in the 40s and 50s across far eastern Montana, the rest of the state will top out in the 60s. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible. No big spring storms with significant widespread precipitation until possibly the 2nd weekend in May.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist