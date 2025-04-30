A-May-Zing Start

Thursday is the first of May and as people flip their calendars, Mother Nature will flip the weather script for the first few days. After a few days of showers and cool temperatures for the end of April, a big warmup is on the way with generally dry conditions. High pressure will build in Thursday and stick around into the start of the weekend. Thursday will be mostly sunny with warming temperatures into the 60s and 70s. Friday will be a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and low 80s. Saturday could be even warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s for some areas, but an isolated thunderstorm is possible late in the day over the western mountains. Sunday will start off warm and partly cloudy but scattered thunderstorms and rain will develop through the afternoon and evening as a cold front brings a sharp end to the warm weather. There may be enough cold air for some snow to mix with the rain in some areas of the state on Sunday night. Monday will be a cool, rainy day but the storm should clear by late in the day.

Enjoy the sunshine,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist