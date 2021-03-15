A minor system will bring moisture to some by Tuesday

After a beautiful weekend, a minor system will bring moisture to portions of the state. Ahead of the front, today's daytime highs will remain in the 40s and 50s. During the afternoon, the front will work its way through the state, and that will kick off snow showers in the mountains of central and southwest Montana.

Behind the passage of Monday's Front, Tuesday's high temperatures will cool to the 30s and 40s. Portions of eastern Montana could wake up to an inch or so of snow.

Wednesday, dry conditions and mild temperatures return to the state. Daytime highs will climb back into the 50s.

Thursday will be another dry day, but the wind will begin to pick up for portions of north-central Montana. As the wind ramps up, so will the temperatures. High temperatures will hit the 60s for the first time this year in parts of southwest and southeast Montana.

Friday is shaping up to be the warmest day of the week. A southwesterly flow will bump daytime highs to the mid to upper 60s.

Enjoy the warmth because we may ring in the first day of spring with a mix of rain/snow and temperatures dropping back into the 50s.

Happy Women's History Month.

A.R.😊

