A Rainy and Cooler Wednesday

Wednesday will be gloomy, cool, and rainy. Widespread showers will fall throughout the day over most of the state. Isolated to possibly scattered thunderstorms can be expected over the lower elevations, and snow showers will be confined to the mountains. The heaviest rain is expected along the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of central/ north-central Montana. The precipitation amounts with this next weather system are not expected to be very heavy. Most lower elevation locations should see about one-tenth of an inch up to about one-third of an inch. By mid-afternoon, rain showers will track eastward. The best chance for thunderstorms will be during the afternoon/evening. Portions of south-central and southeast Montana are currently under a marginal risk for severe storms, meaning some storms could intensify and produce small hail, frequent lightning, and gusty wind. The high temperatures will cool to the upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s.

Thursday, another ridge of high pressure will bring dry conditions, and daytime highs will rebound back near the seasonal average. The high temperatures will rebound back into the 60s and 70s.

Friday, a cold front will bring a chance of rain back into the forecast. The wind will pick up, and daytime highs will fall back into the 50s and 60s.

Looking ahead into Memorial Day weekend, expect mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and high temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s.

Memorial Day will be sunny and warm. The high temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. If planning to do any recreating outdoors, it's always good to remember many lakes and rivers are running fast and the water is extremely cold, so even though temperatures are expected to be rather warm, hypothermia is possible, especially if exposed to cold water for too long.

A.R. 😊

