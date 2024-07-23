A Scorcher with Storms

An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect for parts of the Hi-Line.

A HEAD ADVISORY is in effect for central and northern Montana.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for parts of the Hi-line and western Montana for Wednesday

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for eastern Montana through Thursday.

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for most of Montana for Thursday.

Wednesday will likely be one of the hottest days of 2024 as some places set new record highs, but thunderstorms will bring both cooling rain and lightning strikes to parts of Montana. The next several days will be brutal with near record heat and the likelihood of wildfires exhibiting tremendous growth. Please do all you can to stay cool and not start a new fire. This is a very dangerous situation with thunderstorms and lightning strikes, followed by heat and strong wind. Wednesday will be HOT with highs even nearing 110 in eastern Montana. Some clouds and scattered thunderstorms around Helena and Great Falls could keep temperatures slightly cooler and just shy of record highs. A cold front will move into western Montana on Thursday with scattered thunderstorms. Strong wind will develop and the fire danger will be extreme. Temperatures will begin to slowly cool, with highs in the 90s and low 100s. A cooler airmass will move in for Friday with highs in the 70s, 80s to around 90. A strong west wind could gust higher than 35mph, continuing to create extreme fire danger. Friday night's temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s for lows, certain relief from the heat. Saturday will be mostly sunny with a few isolated thunderstorms and highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 80s to around 90. It is difficult to say how many new wildfires there could be and the amount of smoke they could produce these next several days. These weather conditions are about as bad as they can get for fires. New fires will develop and grow very quickly, and old fires that are almost out or contained could break through containment lines and grow. Between the heat and fire danger, this is life threatening weather here in Montana. Please be careful.

Have a good day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist