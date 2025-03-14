A Sloppy Last Weekend of Winter

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for northwest Montana for Saturday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for southwest Montana for Sunday.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Crazy, Absaroka and Beartooth Mountains for Sunday.

The final weekend of winter will be on the stormy side with areas of snow, rain, wind and even a few thunderstorms. Two areas of low pressure will tap into an atmospheric river from the Pacific. Waves of moisture will move across the state. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with areas of light snow in the morning followed by scattered rain and snow showers. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the 30s and 40s. Any snow accumulation will be confined to the mountains. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with areas of rain and snow in the morning. Helena could see a period of snow in the morning. Highs will reach the 30s and 40s. Strong wind will blow across southwest Montana. The atmospheric river will meander across the state with areas of rain and snow continuing through the night. Several inches will accumulate in the mountains. St. Patrick's Day is Monday and after some rain and snow in the morning, the afternoon should turn partly cloudy and windy with mountain snow showers. The first day of spring is Thursday.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist