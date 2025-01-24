A Snowy Friday

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the Highwood and Little Belt Mountains until Friday 11pm.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for most of central and western Montana through Friday.

Snow will increase across the state late Thursday night and continue through Friday morning with a solid accumulation. Accumulation will range from a few inches in the lower elevations to as much as a foot in the mountains. The worst of the snow will happen early Friday morning. The morning commute will be worse than the evening commute as the cold front will push south of Montana by midday. Scattered snow showers are possible through Friday evening. A north wind will be strong at times, blowing snow around and making driving difficult in the mountains. Highs will be in the 10s and 20s. Some areas of light snow will linger into Friday night. High pressure will move in for the final weekend of January with mostly sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. Both days will have highs in the 20s and 30s. High pressure will dominate the weather across the West for the rest of January. Valley inversions will develop with chinook wind across the plains. The next storm might not come until the beginning of February, so enjoy the little break.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist