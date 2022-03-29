A Snowy March Scene

That was a good storm producing some much need precipitation. Rain and snow fell through the night into the morning. Some areas saw more than 0.50" of rain and up to 4" of snow. Tuesday ended on a bright note with a lot of sunshine. This will be the case for Wednesday but there are more showery days ahead of us. Tuesday night will be chilly, with lows dipping into the 20s and even a few 10s. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 50s to around 60. Another storm system will move in Thursday with widespread showers of rain and snow. The mountains could pick up a few inches of additional snow through the day. There will be rain showers, snow showers, sun showers, and potentially even a few isolated thunderstorms. It will be windy with highs in the 40s and 50s, but 30s in the mountains. Friday will be partly cloudy with a few lingering mountain snow showers but otherwise there will be no jokes for April Fool's Day. The first weekend in April will be fairly typical with some sunshine, temperatures in the 50s and 60s, a few showers, an isolated thunderstorm, and some mountain snow showers on Saturday. Sunday will be a drier day with more sunshine. Another storm with mixed precipitation in the lower elevations and snow in the mountains will move in for Monday and Tuesday. This is great news seeing much needed precipitation in the forecast.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist