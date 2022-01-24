A Snowy Scene & Slippery Roads

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for parts of central and western Montana.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for northeast Montana.

Light snow and a reinforcing shot of cold air has kicked off the workweek. Areas of snow have been moving through the state and roads have become slick. Snow could accumulate as much as 3" in some areas, but most locations will only pick up a coating up to an inch. Slippery roads should continue through the night as the light snow continues but gradually tapers off by morning. Arctic high pressure will be located northeast of Montana on Tuesday. Temperatures will be colder the closer you are to this high pressure center. Northeast Montana will have highs in the 0s and 10s with nasty wind chill values in the morning. Western Montana will have highs in the 30s to around 40. Southwest wind will increase off of the Rocky Mountain Front up to 40mph. The good news is skies should be mostly sunny for most of the state. Wednesday, a weak front will drop south from Canada with just a few snow showers through the afternoon and evening. Little to no accumulation is likely. Thursday will be a mostly sunny day with a bit of a breeze over the plains. Highs will again be in the 30s and 40s. Another mini January Thaw is likely for Friday into this weekend. High pressure will make for mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures. There will be strong wind gusts of up to 50mph over the plains, but the valleys will have minor inversions and light wind. Highs in the valleys will range from the 30s to around 40, while the plains will climb through the 40s to around 50 from Friday to Sunday. A chance of snow is likely on Monday and the beginning of February is looking very cold with temperatures possibly dropping below zero with several inches of snow. Stay tuned...

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist