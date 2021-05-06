A Taste of Summer's Warmth

A ridge of high pressure will keep that state warm and dry. Daytime highs will soar 10 to 20 degrees above average in some locations. Along with the temperatures warming up, dry and breezy conditions will increase the fire concerns for portions of southwest and north-central Montana. Anyone considering open burning should check local conditions and follow all safety precautions and regulations before starting a fire.

Friday, our next weather maker will arrive and bring changes to the state. Rain showers will fall in the lower elevations, and snow levels will drop down to 5,000ft, especially in areas along the Divide. Strong storms will develop over southwest, central, and portions of north-central Montana. Some of the stronger cells could produce; small hail, gusty wind, and heavy downpours during the afternoon/evening. Minor street flooding could impact lowland flooding spots. The high temperatures will cool back into the 50s and 60s, aside from eastern Montana. Ahead of the next disturbance, eastern Montana daytime highs will climb into the upper 60s and low to mid-70s. The combination of gusty winds, warm temperatures, and dry conditions will increase the fire concern for portions of eastern Montana.

Saturday, an area of low pressure will stagnate over the area, which will allow more moisture to continue. The high temperatures will drop into the 40s and 50s.

Mothers day will be similar to Saturday.

Happy Thursday

A.R. 😊