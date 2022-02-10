A Warm, Windy, Melty Mess

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for most of central and northern Montana through Thursday evening.

It's another warm and windy day for most of the state. A lot of snow has been melting, and there are puddles and mud all over the place. The wind has been relentless lately but there will be some improvements heading into Friday and the weekend. A cold front is moving through the state and it will bring cooler temperatures, some rain showers changing to snow showers, and a decrease in the wind. The cold front will continue south through Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures will drop behind the front and a little light snow is likely along that front Thursday night into Friday morning. Behind the front, the wind will decrease somewhat. Areas of snow will fall into the morning hours before skies become partly cloudy to mostly sunny by the afternoon. Snow may accumulate up to an inch in the lower elevations, with the mountains possibly seeing 2-4". Highs on Friday will be slightly cooler, generally topping out in the 30s and 40s. This cold and snow will not last as warmer air returns for the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s. Wind will continue over the mountains and across the plains, but it will not be as strong as the last few days. Monday and Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy, mild and breezy. Colder, snowier conditions are likely Wednesday as a low pressure drops south out of Canada and could produce a more significant snow accumulation to most of the state.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist