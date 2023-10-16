A "Where's My Trash Can" Kinda Day

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for parts of northern and central Montana through Tuesday.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for parts of northeast Montana through Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The first HIGH WIND WARNING in a while has been issued for parts of Montana, but in reality the entire state will have a very windy Tuesday. A strong cold front will cross Montana through the day and the change in pressure will create the gusty conditions. Most areas will see gusts top out between 40-50mph, but the plains and Rocky Mountain Front could have gusts stronger than 60-70mph. Besides an isolated shower or two, most of the day will be dry with partly cloudy conditions. High temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s, not cold but the wind will make it uncomfortable to be outside at times. The wind will ease up somewhat Tuesday night, but remain moderately strong on the Continental Divide, the Rocky Mountain Front and out across the plains. Wednesday will be windy in these locations again but the valleys of western Montana will have much lighter wind. The state should be mostly sunny with highs mainly in the 60s. Thursday and Friday will be unusually warm and dry. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s under mostly sunny skies. A southwest wind will blow up to 20-30mph across the plains. This coming weekend should be another pleasant October weekend. A weak front will drop temperatures just a little for Saturday but highs will still reach the 60s to around 70. Skies will be mostly sunny to clear. Sunday will be partly cloudy and a little breezy, but overall it'll be a nice day again. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible across western areas late in the day. Next week will not be as nice. A few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 40s and 50s. A colder, stronger storm is on the docket for Wednesday and Thursday. Right now snow will likely fly even in the lower elevations. Temperatures will be much colder supporting the first accumulation for many areas.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist