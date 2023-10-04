A Whipping Wind Will Settle Down

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Reservoir.

A front moving through the state has been producing strong wind and rain showers, but eventually behind this front is beautiful weather. Gusts topped out around 40-50mph as this front moved through. A few showers will continue into the night across central and eastern areas. The wind will gradually settle down for central and western Montana, but eastern areas will have wind through the night and through Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. A northwest wind will continue, strongest across far northeast Montana. High pressure will move in with diminishing wind and falling temperatures on Thursday night. Most of the state will drop into the 20s and low 30s, hard freeze and frost conditions. Friday will be sunny and crisp with highs in the 50s and 60s, and little to no wind. As high pressure moves across Montana this weekend, the airmass will warm and the skies will remain sunny. Highs will warm into the 60s and 70s on Saturday. Sunday's temperatures will reach the 70s and even the low 80s in some areas. This will be a beautiful October weekend. The plains will have an increasing southwest wind through Saturday and Sunday. Some clouds will increase on Monday but the temperatures will remain above average in the 60s and 70s. A cold front will bring showers and cooler temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

