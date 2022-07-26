Abundance of sunshine as heat pours it on

Comfortable remains the story as we roll along into Tuesday morning. The first few days of this week will be what I call the "three C's". Those three are comfortable, calm, and clear. There won't be much as far as widespread moisture or thunderstorms are concerned on Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning. The reason for a lack of moisture is mainly that high pressure has taken firm control of our atmosphere. As this particular high pressure system remains over the state, heating will begin to quickly build throughout the week. Thursday should remain dry for areas east of the continental divide, but areas to the west most likely will see monsoon moisture and possibly a few thunderstorms. Friday a few isolated and intermittent thunderstorms may make their way eastward to rumble the evening hours. Isolated thunderstorms continue Saturday before becoming more prevalent into Sunday. We are approaching the warmest time of the year here in Montana. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

- Meteorologist Trey Tonnessen -