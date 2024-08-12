Active August Continues with More Moisture & Storms

August has been a much different month than July with cooler temperatures and a lot more moisture, and this pattern will continue through this week. A few thunderstorms were severe on Monday afternoon and evening, and Tuesday's round of storms could also contain some large hail and strong wind. Another in a series of low pressures here in August will push across the state on Tuesday. The morning will start off quietly but the afternoon will feature developing thunderstorms. There is ample moisture so these storms could produce heavy rain. The storms will also certainly produce lightning that may start to wildfires Highs will be below average again, only topping out in the 70s and 80s. Far eastern Montana will top out in the low 90s with more sunshine until the storms push in late in the evening there. Isolated severe thunderstorms could have wind around 60mph and hail up to 1" in diameter. Some showers and thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday night into Wednesday. That low pressure system will move out of eastern Montana on Wednesday but lingering isolated thunderstorms may pop in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to around 80. Thursday will be a pleasant August day with highs in the 80s and just a few isolated thunderstorms. Friday another low pressure will move through with scattered thunderstorms and yet another day with below average temperatures. This weekend will be a little more typical of mid-August with more sunshine, warmer temperatures and a few isolated thunderstorms. Saturday will be drier with highs in the 80s. Sunday will be slightly warmer with highs in the 80s to around 90, afternoon and evening storms will be isolated. The beginning of next week could be hotter with highs in the 90s but nothing like the heat from July. Thank goodness.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist