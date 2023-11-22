Active weather ramps up for the holidays

We're looking at some mixed precipitation in western Montana Wednesday and a potential for freezing rain. Inversions possible within the intermountain regions could amplify that possibility. These scattered, light showers will develop from north to south throughout the day. Some precipitation is possible in NE Montana mid-day. A cold front passing through from the north will cool down temperatures for our holiday tomorrow. As temperatures drop, scattered snow showers will stick around through Thursday but begin to dissipate towards the evening.

KTVH Wednesday's mixed weather will bring impacts to holiday travel. Freezing rain is possible on mountain roads.

KTVH Thanksgiving snow showers on deck for western and southern Montana.

Ultimate precipitation totals will be minimal along the Rocky Mountain corridor - upwards of 1-3 inches of snow through mid-day Thursday. There is a greater potential for increased accumulations in higher elevations.

Timing is a key factor for slick roads and you might want to avoid driving tonight. Snow or rain that falls during the day will freeze as temperatures drop and that's cause for caution. Have a happy and safe holiday!

KTVH