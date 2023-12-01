Active weather ramps up for the weekend

Pacific storms are marching inland and on track to send several rounds of moisture to western Montana over the weekend. Mixed precipitation will impact the lower valleys due to modulating temperatures and higher elevations will see snow. Through Monday, we're looking of accumulations upward of 12" inches in areas of the western Rocky Mountains.

With these off and on storms, we are looking at travel impacts such as reduced visibility and icy/slushy road conditions. Prepare for especially tricky conditions along mountain passes.

Here's a look at our ultimate accumulation areas for western Montana.

KTVH

The following watches and warnings have been issued.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide for Friday through Saturday. We're looking at wind speeds up to 40mph and gusts up to 70mph. This strong wind will be brutal on the "feels like" temps...so dress in extra layers to prevent frostbite.

A WINTER STORM WARNING has been issued for the lower Clark Fork region for Friday into Sunday. Accumulation forecasts are up to 15" in the mountains and 8" in the valleys. Impacts like icy roads and blowing snow with reduced visibility are probable.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the Glacier area, northwest Montana, and the Bitterroot and Sapphire Mountains. Wind will be strong especially along the Rocky Mountain Front. Accumulation estimates are up to 15" in the mountains and 6" in the lower valleys. Temperatures are above that freezing point in the lower valleys so a rain/snow mix is likely during peak heat - that means ice when temperatures dip during the evening.

Temperatures will slowly climb through the weekend with highs reaching the 40s and even 50s by next week. Have a safe weekend!

KTVH