After a Cold Stretch, Record Warmth is Possible

There's some cold air and snow! Temperatures were below average after a little snow pushed through western and central Montana. However, the pendulum will swing the other way starting Friday. Temperatures will gradually rise through the weekend into early next week. Highs will be above average Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Monday could be warm enough that record highs are broken! Friday will start out with a mix of rain and snow, and there is a possibility of some freezing rain and ice out along the Hi-Line as the warm air moves over colder air at the surface. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s. A cold front will move through the state early on Saturday with scattered rain and snow showers in the morning, but skies will become mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs will be in the 40s to around 50. A strong northwest wind will gust up to 30-40mph making if feel colder. Ok, so it's not warm yet. Another storm and a warm front will move through the state on Sunday with showers and rising snow levels. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Monday will be a very warm November day with highs reaching the 60s and 70s, which would break some record highs. A little dose of reality is likely beginning Tuesday with a cold front moving through. Rain showers will change to snow showers as much colder air moves in. Wednesday's and Thursday's highs will only be in the 20s and 30s.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist