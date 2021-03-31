After a cool start to the week, temperatures rebound

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for north-central, central, northeast, and portions of southeast Montana.

After a cool and snowy start to the week, warm and dry conditions will prevail Wednesday. Wednesday will be warmer and sunnier. High temperatures will jump to the 50s; aside from a couple locations in southwest Montana, their daytime highs will remain in the upper 30s and 40s.

Thursday into the start of the weekend, fire weather conditions will return to the state. Strong winds will redevelop, daytime highs will continue on an upward trend and soar into the 60s and 70s, and low humidity is expected. Anyone considering open burning should check local conditions and follow all safety precautions and regulations before starting a fire.

Good Friday will indeed be good to us; expect another sunny day with highs topping out in the 60s and low 70s.

The weekend will start dry and warm, but by Sunday, a spring storm will be heading this way, bringing rain to the lower elevations and another round of snow to the mountains.

