Menu

Watch
Weather

Actions

After a cool start to the week, temperatures rebound

items.[0].videoTitle
Day1.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Futuretrack WIND3.png
WatchWarning1.png
Futuretrack Wind4.png
Futuretrack Wind5.png
Futuretrack Wind6.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted at 5:57 AM, Mar 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-31 09:39:57-04

A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for north-central, central, northeast, and portions of southeast Montana.

After a cool and snowy start to the week, warm and dry conditions will prevail Wednesday. Wednesday will be warmer and sunnier. High temperatures will jump to the 50s; aside from a couple locations in southwest Montana, their daytime highs will remain in the upper 30s and 40s.

Thursday into the start of the weekend, fire weather conditions will return to the state. Strong winds will redevelop, daytime highs will continue on an upward trend and soar into the 60s and 70s, and low humidity is expected. Anyone considering open burning should check local conditions and follow all safety precautions and regulations before starting a fire.

Good Friday will indeed be good to us; expect another sunny day with highs topping out in the 60s and low 70s.

The weekend will start dry and warm, but by Sunday, a spring storm will be heading this way, bringing rain to the lower elevations and another round of snow to the mountains.

Happy Women's History Month.

A.R.😊

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream Local News Anytime