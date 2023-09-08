After a Stormy Stretch It'll Be a Wonderful Weekend

Welcome to the weekend! After a stormy stretch with wild thunderstorms the activity will diminish for the weekend. The low pressure responsible for the storms will move out and high pressure will move in allowing for drier, calmer conditions. The weekend will be mostly sunny with just an isolated thunderstorm mainly over and near the mountains. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Great late summer weather should continue through next week as highs will top out in the 70s to around 80 with mostly sunny skies. Just a few isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. Next weekend is the final weekend of summer and it looks like an early taste of fall moves in with slightly cooler temperatures. The wildfire activity across the West has really slowed down and there is little to no smoke, so the air quality should remain good.

If you're looking for something fun to do on Sunday there is the Family Promise of Greater Helena Comfort Food Challenge at the Fairgrounds. Yours truly will be a judge of the food. See you there!

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist