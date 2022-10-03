Watch Now
After Pouring Rain, Here Comes the Sun

Posted at 5:38 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 20:00:02-04

Happy Monday! It is a good day with rain in the rearview mirror and sunshine ahead. It was a beautiful rain that lasted for days, a record amount for some areas including Helena and Great Falls. This year has been dry but this storm has brought many areas close to normal if not a little above normal. Good, so we've had some rain and now we get some much deserved sunshine. High pressure will move in and stick around for a while, and many places may not see raindrops for more than a week. After all of the moisture, fog may develop in some areas into Tuesday morning. Once that fog burns off, Tuesday will be a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies, light wind and warm temperatures. Highs will top out in the 60s and 70s. If you happen to be stuck inside all day, don't fret. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. A weak cold front will clip eastern Montana on Wednesday night with some showers, and the entire state will cool down for Thursday. Highs will drop into the 50s east, 60s to around 70 elsewhere. Some cloud cover will break up through the day with partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions by afternoon. That's the only blip in the radar because the weekend will be mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. The next chance for widespread precipitation may not come until the middle of next week.

Have a great day!
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

