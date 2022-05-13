After Rain & Wind, Here Comes the Sun

Welcome to the weekend! It's been a stormy few days for sure with variable amounts of rain, heavier totals occurred farther east in the state. However, everyone got a lot of wind on Friday. The big rain storm continues to move away and the wind will not be as bad this weekend. Conditions will improve through the weekend after starting out with some clouds and showers on Saturday, Sunday will be a fantastic day across the state. This weekend will get warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s on Saturday, and the 70s on Sunday. Sunday evening is the full flower moon and a lunar eclipse that starts around 930pm when the moon rises. Totality will be shortly after 10pm. There will be a few clouds but the moon should at least be visible. Heading into the workweek, a few more showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible on Monday. Highs will stay warm in the 60s and 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday look quite nice with partly cloudy skies and continued warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Late next week the weather looks cold and showery with lowering snow levels once again. It's possible by next weekend that snow may accumulate even in the lower elevations.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist