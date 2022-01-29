After This Weekend, February Flakes Will Fly

Snow and cold are coming back, just in a few days. A ridge of high pressure has kept storminess and arctic air largely at bay for the last few weeks, but there are indications this will change at the beginning of February. Although the mountains could use snow to boost the snowpack, the last several days have been quiet pleasant with sunshine and mild temperatures. This trend will continue the through the weekend with abundant sunshine, mild temperatures and very little snow. High pressure will make for mostly sunny skies and above average temperatures for most of the state with the exception of western valleys where there will be inversions. The plains will have strong wind gusts of up to 50mph, but the valleys will have minor inversions and light wind. Highs in the valleys will range from the 30s to around 40, while the plains will climb through the 40s to around 50 this weekend. The final day of January will be marked with changes. Widespread snow is likely on Monday and Tuesday. The beginning of February is looking very cold with temperatures possibly dropping below zero with several inches of snow. Very cold temperatures and an active storm track will continue into the middle of the month.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist