After Thundersnow, A Much Warmer Weekend

After a couple of cold, windy, snow showery, and more wintry days, the weekend will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine and much, much warmer weather. After a brisk and chilly start, Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s to around 60. Sunday will be mostly sunny as well with highs in the 60s to even near 70. The entire weekend will be dry, something we deserve after a couple of stormy spells. Warm, dry and sunny weather will continue early next week. Temperatures could approach 80 on Tuesday. The next spring storm should arrive late next week with thunderstorms and rain, but falling temperatures and snow levels by Thursday.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist