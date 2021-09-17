Ahhh, Summer in Montana

A RED FLAG WARNING has been issued for most areas east of the Continental Divide for Saturday.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for along and east of the Continental Divide for Saturday.

Friday morning was COLD, with some parts of Montana dropping all the way into the 10s. Goodbye to gardens! But warm summer weather is not over with yet, as fire danger will be back for much of the state for the start of the weekend. A major storm will move into the West and the Rockies this weekend. This storm will do wonders for the wildfire situation as rain will fall over many fires. Temperatures will eventually become much colder with this storm, cold enough for some snow in the mountains. Saturday a cold front will move over the Continental Divide through the afternoon and evening. West of the Divide will have rain showers, most areas east of the Divide will be dry. Highs will range from the 60s west to the low 90s in eastern Montana. Central areas including Helena and Great Falls will top out near 80-85. Strong west winds could gust up to 55mph. Sunday will be a cooler and cloudy day with rain developing from west to east through the morning. The rain could be steady at times. This storm will produce widespread rain and higher elevation snow for most of the state by Sunday evening. Highs will be chilly in the 40s and 50s. The mountains, cold enough for snow, will have highs in the 20s and 30s. Several inches of snow will accumulate in the mountains, with snow mixing in with rain perhaps down to around 5000' at times early Monday. Monday will be a showery, blustery day with cool temperatures. Warmer temperatures and sunny skies are likely for the final day of summer and the first few days of autumn. Fall officially begins Wednesday at 1:21pm.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

