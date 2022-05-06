AHOY!!! Happy Vigilante Day!

Watches/Warnings:

HIGH WIND WARNING: Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph, with gusts up to 65 mph. Wind

gusts approaching 75 mph are possible in wind prone areas of the Rocky Mountain Front and Glacier County. Other areas included are The remaining Rocky Mountain Front, including all of Glacier, Pondera, and Teton Counties, Cascade, Toole, and Liberty.

RED FLAG WARNING: High fire danger will continue until at least Friday evening. Dry and windy conditions along with dry fuels due to delayed green-up will lead to elevated fire weather concerns across the warning area today. Some of the warned areas include: Northern Valley and Northern Phillips Counties, The Little Rockies, and The Lower Missouri River Breaks including the Charles M Russell National Wildlife Refuge.

AHOY!!! Showers continue to move throughout Montana on Friday morning. A large swath of moisture is working its way northward in East Montana. There have been quite a few lightning strikes overnight and into the morning hours as instability was able to rise throughout the afternoon and early evening hours Thursday. Rainfall is also steady on the Continental Divide this morning, but down-sloping conditions should act to neutralize most of the heavier bands of moisture before they reach Central Montana. Intermittent showers are likely in Helena, though light; but Great Falls most likely won't see much moisture at all today. Conditions for the big Vigilante Parade in Helena should be partly to mostly cloudy while also staying mostly dry. More moisture arrives Saturday and into Mother's Day Sunday, and for the first part of next week. Beginning with the latter half of Tuesday, a warming trend begins alongside a gradual decrease in constant moisture expectations and accumulations. Even though quite a few areas in Montana will see rain, mixing, or maybe a few claps of thunder this weekend; the temperatures should make things comfortable enough to chill outdoors when your sky is calm. Watch for high winds while driving in higher elevations or across structures like bridges. As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Be nice to each other.

Happy Vigilante Day once again!

- Trey Tonnessen -