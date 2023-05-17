Air Quality Alert

Canadian wildfire smoke will continue to create poor air quality across Montana with slow improvement over the next few days. There were varying degrees of smoke thickness across the state on Wednesday. Montana is still in a northwest flow with more smoke spilling into the state. The air quality will continue to be affected and will vary over the next couple of days. There may be periods of moderate air quality as well as downright unhealthy air quality through Friday. By Friday and into the weekend, the windflow will switch around to the west and southwest pushing the smoke out. Thursday will be mostly sunny if not clear with highs in the 60s to around 70. Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the 70s and low 80s. Some wildfire smoke may still persist making for gray-ish brown skies and continued decreased air quality. This weekend will be warm with the chance of more thunderstorms. Saturday will be mostly sunny with isolated afternoon storms and highs in the 70s and 80s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered strong to severe thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Strong west wind will develop for Monday and Tuesday, a HIGH WIND WARNING may be necessary for parts of Montana. This wind will push out any remaining smoke, and at this time the wind is not a concern to spread any wildfires here in Montana.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist