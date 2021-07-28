Air Quality Issues

An AIR QUALITY WARNING is in effect for much of Montana into Thursday.

Yuck. Air quality, or lack thereof, continues to affect most of Montana. The wind has switched around to the northeast across most of the state. This flow coming from Canada is bringing some cleaner air to northern Montana, but the number of fires burning in central and western parts of the state are producing excessive smoke. Smoke will continue to be an issue for the next several days and several weeks at least. There are too many fires creating too much smoke. So the sky will continue to be very smoky and gray. The clouds and smoke will work together to block out some sunlight and temperatures will not be quite as hot as they would be if skies were clear. Some showers and a few thunderstorms will work across Montana Wednesday night into Thursday morning. North-central parts of the state will have some showers and thunderstorms through the morning into the afternoon. More thunderstorms will redevelop through the afternoon and evening. Friday and Saturday will be partly cloudy, smoky and dry with highs in the 90s. Air quality will depend on day to day fire activity. Sunday and Monday there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms with the potential of some cooler air for a little relief. Some good rain is possible with the storms on Monday and Tuesday. Let's keep our fingers crossed.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

