Several crashes along I-90 near Superior Tuesday morning

SUPERIOR — Update 10:35 a.m. Dec. 21, 2021:

The Montana Department of Transportation website shows the accidents have been cleared in the Superior area. All lanes of Interstate 90 are now open.

Original report

Several crashes are being reported along I-90 near Superior Tuesday morning.

The Montana Highway Patrol website is also reporting one fatality.

Eastbound lanes remain blocked starting at mile marker 52.

MDT reporting some westbound lane blockage in the area as well.

Montana Department of Transportation shows at least three crashes are causing blockage of I-90. The crashes are within a three-mile radius east of Superior.

We will continue to update you as reports come in.