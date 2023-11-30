Almost Into Montana, Almost

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the higher terrain of the Lower Clark Fork Region from Friday through Sunday.

Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued across the West but barely into Montana as this pattern favors west of the Continental Divide. It's one of those patterns with a lot of wind and only a little precipitation falls east of the Divide. It's also been fairly sunny recently but Montana is about to see an extended period of cloudier skies. There will be some snow in the mountains east of the Divide but lower elevations will be fairly dry through the weekend. Heavy snow is likely at times west of the Divide even in the lower elevations, so travelers there will have snow and slippery travel through the weekend. Thursday will be one more quiet day for most of the state. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy but the wind will be light. Highs will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. A few flurries are possible in the mountains. The activity will start to pick up on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and snow showers in the mountains. Highs will be in the 30s to around 40. A strong low pressure and cold front will slice across the state on Saturday. Snow will fly in the mountains and a burst of snow is possible in the lower elevations along the cold front. Strong wind will also accompany the front with gusts up to 40-50mph. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s and 40s. High wind will continue through Saturday night into Sunday. Next week will be mostly cloudy, mild and windy. This particular Pacific pattern will continue to deliver heavier precipitation west of the Continental Divide until late in the week.

Have a great day,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

