Amazing August Weekend Weather

Canadian high pressure has moved in with clear skies, cooler temperatures, clean air and calmer wind making for a beautiful weekend. The heat and wind have died down, a very dark new moon should make for starry nights, and beautiful late August weather will continue beyond the weekend through next week. The recent heat and wind allowed numerous fires to grow across much of western Montana. While the smoke created some less than ideal air conditions, the smoke has been pushed out of most of the area. The weather conditions will improve so that fire behavior slows, releasing less smoke. Saturday will be gorgeous with highs again in the 70s to low 80s. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be light through the weekend. This pattern of warm temperatures, mostly sunny skies and light wind will continue through most of next week. While very little to no precipitation is in the forecast, the cooler and calmer conditions should at least not deter firefighting efforts.

Have a great weekend,

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist