Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Amazing August Weekend Weather

Special.png
MTN
Special.png
AQ.png
Futuretrack WIND1.png
Futuretrack WIND2.png
Futuretrack WIND3.png
Futuretrack Wind4.png
Day1.png
Day2.png
Day3.png
Day4.png
HLN7Day.png
GF7Day.png
Posted

Canadian high pressure has moved in with clear skies, cooler temperatures, clean air and calmer wind making for a beautiful weekend. The heat and wind have died down, a very dark new moon should make for starry nights, and beautiful late August weather will continue beyond the weekend through next week. The recent heat and wind allowed numerous fires to grow across much of western Montana. While the smoke created some less than ideal air conditions, the smoke has been pushed out of most of the area. The weather conditions will improve so that fire behavior slows, releasing less smoke. Saturday will be gorgeous with highs again in the 70s to low 80s. Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be light through the weekend. This pattern of warm temperatures, mostly sunny skies and light wind will continue through most of next week. While very little to no precipitation is in the forecast, the cooler and calmer conditions should at least not deter firefighting efforts.

Have a great weekend,
Curtis Grevenitz
Chief Meteorologist

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader