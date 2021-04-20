Another April Snow

Much of Montana has had a fair amount of snow and slightly colder than normal temperatures for April. Another round of snow and chilly air will move through the state before the week is out. Before that storm, a warm up will move throughout the state on Wednesday. High pressure will briefly make for sunny and dry conditions with highs in the 50s to around 60. Thursday another cold front will move south from Canada, spreading clouds and some rain showers through the morning hours. Behind the front, temperatures will drop and snow levels will follow course through the afternoon and evening. Rain will mix with and change to snow by Thursday evening, and some light accumulation is possible by Friday morning up to 1-3" in the lower elevations. Some mountain locations could see up to 6". Friday will be a chilly, blustery day with some sun and scattered snow showers through the afternoon and evening. This weekend, the final weekend of April, will be unsettled as yet another storm moves in. This system will be slightly warmer, so snow should mainly fall in the higher elevations. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with widespread showers by the afternoon and evening. Some showers and mountain snow will continue through Sunday and into Monday.

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist