Another April Week of This

A FLOOD WARNING continues for many areas along the Milk River for major flooding.

A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for extreme northeast Montana and the Little Rocky Mountains.

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for Fergus County.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for the higher terrain of central and southwest Montana.

It seems like winter just won't quit for parts of the state and a new storm will bring more snow and cold temperatures this week. A new storm is just kicking off a few showers, thunderstorms and areas of mountain snow on Monday evening. This storm will continue to have an impact on the state into Friday. There will be showers, snow, thunderstorms, wind, cold temperatures and limited sunshine. Some showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday will be a cloudy day as low pressure moves into the state. Showers, a few thunderstorms and mountain snow will increase through the day. Eastern Montana will see the precipitation later in the afternoon and evening. Snow levels will lower to some of the valleys and plains by Tuesday afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s for central and western Montana, with 50s east. Rain and thunderstorms will gradually change to snow through Tuesday evening. Snow will move throughout central and eastern Montana on Wednesday. Places in western and southwest Montana will be partly cloudy with a few snow showers and strong west wind. Central, northern and eastern Montana will have heavy snow and strong wind through most of the day. Travel will be difficult at times there. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Snow will increase across most of the state along and east of the Continental Divide through Thursday. Areas of light snow will be widespread with highs only in the 20s and 30s. Snow will accumulate in the lower elevations as well, but it should be light. The storm will start to pull away on Friday but some areas of snow will linger, especially across eastern Montana. The good news is this weekend will be warmer. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 50s and 60s. There will be a few showers later in the day.

Historic flooding continues for parts of the Hi-Line along the Milk River and its tributaries. This storm will likely contribute to more flooding through the week and this weekend. Precipitation will fall as heavy rain and times and heavy snow as well. The snow will melt this weekend continuing the saturated situation. Please avoid flood waters. Watch the kids and the pets. And if you are driving, please "turn around, don't drown" as the road might be washed away underneath.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist

