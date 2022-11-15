Another Arctic Airmass & Snow

So far this November has been one of the coldest (to date) ever to be recorded here in Montana. Most of the state is averaging between 10-17 degrees colder than normal thus far. This statistic will not improve as another very cold airmass is headed to drive down Montana's temperatures once again. An arctic front with snow will drop temperatures and provide a light accumulation of snow. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy across the state and highs will remain below average in the 20s to around 30. A bit of a southwest breeze up to 20mph is possible along the Rocky Mountain Front and out over the plains. The arctic front will head into the state through Wednesday. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start with some snow developing along the front. The accumulation does not look that heavy, with a possible 1-3" in the lower elevations and as much as 6" in the mountains. Most of the snow will fall through the afternoon and the evening, when the temperatures start falling from the 20s and 30s to the 10s and 0s. Arctic high pressure will move in through the night, pushing the snow out by morning. Thursday will start out with temperatures in the -0s and 0s, with highs generally between 5 and 15 above zero. This arctic airmass does not appear to linger for a long period, rather it will start to modify quickly on Friday. A chinook wind will develop and push the cold air out. Some blowing snow may be an issue over the mountain passes and across the plains. Highs will be near 20 in the valleys and mountains on Friday, but the plains will warm up closer to 30 under mostly sunny skies. This weekend will be mostly sunny with moderating temperatures into the 20s and 30s for most areas. A strong wind will blow across the plains and passes. Monday will be mostly cloudy but temperatures will rise into the 30s and 40s, almost average. Next week is Thanksgiving, and right now there does not appear to be any large storm that would affect travelers at the beginning of the holiday here in Montana. Stay tuned...

Have a great day.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist