Another Arctic Outbreak Ends

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for East Glacier and the Rocky Mountain Front into Tuesday afternoon.

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for parts of southwest, central and northeast Montana into Tuesday.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the East Glacier Area and along the Rocky Mountain Front through Tuesday afternoon.

A warmup is underway after another dangerously cold arctic airmass hit Montana over the weekend. Some of the coldest air temperatures were between -30 and -45, with wind chill values as cold as -64. This latest polar plunge was not as cold or last as long as the outbreak that hit before Christmas, but it was the coldest of 2023. This also comes at the end of what has been a very mild January for most of the state. Although some areas are still below zero, a warmer chinook wind has developed across the mountains and the plains. Ultimately this wind will push the cold air out but it's causing problems. The wind is still creating dangerously cold wind chills and blowing snow. As temperatures continue to rise on Tuesday, wind chill values will not be as dangerous although it will still be unpleasant. By Tuesday afternoon most of the state's wind chills will be closer to between 0-15 degrees. Air temperatures will warm into the 10s, 20s and 30s above zero for high temperatures. Skies will be mostly cloudy and there will be some light snow in the mountains. The wind will continue to be very strong across the plains, mountain passes, and in the mountains. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a few snow showers in the mountains. The chinook wind will be in full force at this time with temperature rising into the 30s and 40s. While warming, the wind will continue to be strong and annoying over the mountains and in the plains. A cold front with some snow will clip northeast Montana on Thursday with colder temperatures back in the 0s and 10s but the rest of the state will not get cold again, highs elsewhere will be in the 30s and 40s. A weak storm will move through on Friday with a few snow showers, mainly in the mountains. Highs again will be in the 30s and 40s with a strong wind across the plains. This weekend will be fairly quiet besides the howling wind. Saturday will be partly cloudy with highs in the 30s and 40s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, windy with snow showers. Snow accumulation should be limited to the mountains.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist