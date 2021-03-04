Another Beautiful Day

An AVALANCHE WARNING will remain in effect until tomorrow morning for the Flathead Range and the Lake McDonald and Marias Pass areas of Glacier National Park.

An AVALANCHE WATCH will remain in effect for Apgar, WhiteFish, and Swan Ranges until tomorrow morning.

Thursday will be similar day to Wednesday. Winds will be light, it will be mostly sunny, and high temperatures will be even warmer. Across most of the state, the daytime highs will stay in the 50's and 60's. Warming temperatures will raise the Avalanche danger in the Apgar, Whitefish, and Swan Ranges.

Friday, daytime highs will reach the 50s and low 60s. The wind will begin to pick up a tad, but watches and warning are not expected.

Saturday, the high pressure that has brought beautiful weather conditions to the state will track eastward. A cold front will move in and kick off snow showers in the mountains of southwest Montana, but ahead of the front, the highs temperatures will reach the 50's and 60's again.

Sunday will be sunny and windy. The highs are expected to cool between five to ten degrees but will still stay above average.

Looking ahead into next week, a pattern change will bring colder temperatures and moisture into the state.

Happy Women's History Month.

A.R.


