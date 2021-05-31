Another beautiful day ahead

Memorial Day will be sunny and warm. Temperatures will warm to the 70s and low 80s. If you are planning any outdoor recreation, it's always good to remember water in lakes and rivers are extremely cold, so even though temperatures are expected to be warm, hypothermia is possible, especially if you are exposed to cold water for too long.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday's conditions. Intervals of sunshine and clouds will grace the skies, the high temperatures will climb a few degrees in some locations, and the state will remain dry. Dry conditions will not be beneficial for current drought conditions.

By mid-week, a strong ridge of high pressure will dominate the forecast. Normally, we don't see 90-degree weather until we are in to the summer season, but a few locations across the state will top out in the low 90s. Areas of the state could see record highs Wednesday and Thursday.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the year in many locations. Daytime highs will climb to the 90s. Also, a few showers and thunderstorms are possible.

Have a great day.

A.R. 😊