Another blast of moisture could affect travel

Thursday, a cold front will move in from Canada and will bring another batch of moisture. Travel may be tricky, especially for people traveling across mountain passes such as Lookout, Lolo, Lost Trail, Marias, Raynolds, Monida, Kings Hill, and Bozeman Passes. In the lower elevations, accumulations will stay under three inches, and the mountains could see between six to ten inches. During the afternoon, any new snow that falls will melt on contact with road surfaces. Behind the passage of today's front daytime highs will cool to the 30s and 40s; eastern Montana highs will stay in the low 50s.

Friday, the temperatures will warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. The wind will also pick up and will stick around through the weekend into the beginning of next week.

Saturday, a ridge of high pressure will give off mostly sunny skies, and a southwesterly flow will feed high temperatures above average into the 50s.

Sunday, the wind will howl across the state. Anyone considering open burning should closely check local conditions and follow all safety precautions and regulations before starting any fire. Portions of north-central Montana will have wind sustained between 20-50 mph at times; strong wind can cause power outages and create hazardous driving conditions for high profile vehicles.

