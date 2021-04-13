Another Cool and Cloudy Day Ahead

A disturbance to our east will be the driving force for on and off showers, cloudy skies, and cooler temperatures. Periods of light snow are expected to continue over mountain areas and spread over north-central Montana from the east to west. Daytime highs will again trend 10 to 20 degrees below average.

Wednesday, the unsettled weather pattern will continue. Periods of light snow will continue into Thursday morning. Accumulations at this time will stay extremely minimal in the lower elevations.

Thursday will be cloudy, and light snow will fall during the morning hours. The high temperatures will slowly warm into the 40s and 50s.

Friday, a strong ridge of high pressure will begin to build and will stick with us through the weekend. Expect sunny skies and warm temperatures to return to the state.

I hope you can enjoy this upcoming weekend's warmth because a Pacific front will move in on Monday.

Have a great Tuesday.

A.R.😊

