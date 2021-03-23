Another Couple of Shots of Spring Snow

The weather will truly be typical for early spring in Montana over the next week, with a little bit of everything. There will be snow, sun, significant swings in temperature, and strong wind at times.

Another Couple Shots of Spring Snow

Another storm will quickly move into Montana on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. A few snow showers will fly mainly in the mountains. The wind will be strong over the plains and temperatures will be close to average in the 40s to around 50. The clouds and wind will make it a chilly day.

More widespread snow will move through Montana on Thursday. Accumulation will be light with only a couple inches at best in the lower elevations. If you received snow Monday night into Tuesday morning, it's likely these same areas and elevations will see some additional accumulation. The mountains could see up to 6" in spots.

Friday will have partly cloudy skies will lingering snow showers in the mountains. This weekend will feel more like that spring warmth most people want.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s to around 60. Sunday could be even warmer with widespread 60s to around 70. The one issue with the weekend will be wind. Southwest winds could gust up to 50-60mph across the plains.

A strong cold front will move into the state between late Sunday night and Monday. This front will have powerful wind, rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. The front will drop temperatures quickly, and rain will turn to snow. Much colder air and snow showers will continue Monday night and Tuesday.

Have a good day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist