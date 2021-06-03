Watch
Another day of record-breaking heat

Posted at 7:40 AM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 10:39:39-04

A HEAT ADVISORY will remain in effect for most of the state until 7 pm.
A FIRE WEATHER WATCH will go into effect Friday afternoon and will remain in effect until Saturday at 3 am.

If you thought yesterday was hot, today will be even hotter. Expect another day of near record-breaking heat. Daytime highs will climb to the upper 80s and 90s. Now, there is a slight chance for an isolated thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening across the mountains. With the temperatures continuing to warm up, that will cause an increase in snowmelt into area rivers, creeks, and streams. With that being said, keep in mind if recreating around rivers, lakes, and streams, the water temperature will remain cold.

Friday, the ridge of high pressure that will give off the heat over the next few days will get broken down by another disturbance allowing for showers and thunderstorms to move back in. Scattered showers and thunderstorm activity will develop during the afternoon/evening. A few storms could become severe and produce damaging winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Summer-like heat will stick be with us, but daytime highs will be slightly cooler than today's temperatures. Daytime highs will top out in the 80s and 90s.

Have a great day.
A.R 😊

