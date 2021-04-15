Another day with below-average temperatures

Thursday morning started with patchy freezing drizzle and areas of fog for portions of northcentral and central Montana. Black ice has been reported in a few spots in central Montana, so please drive with caution if traveling in that area. Daytime highs will be slightly warmer than yesterday but will remain below average.

Friday, a strong ridge of high pressure will allow for partly to mostly sunny skies, highs close to average, and mostly dry conditions. Now, most of the state will stay relatively dry. But, an area of low pressure located down in the four corners will start to track into Wyoming, allowing moisture to spill into portions of south-central and southeast Montana through the morning hours.

Saturday, will hands down, be the nicest day of the week. The state will have an ample amount of sunshine, dry conditions, and spring-like warmth.

Sunday, daytime highs will trend in the 50s and 60s for a large portion of the state. A fast-moving cold front will give the state another blast of mix rain/snow first, and as the temperatures start to cool, the mix will transition into snow.

Behind the passage of Sunday's front, Monday's daytime highs will fall back to the 30s and 40s.

Have a great Thursday.

A.R.😊